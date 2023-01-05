Report hit-and-run vehicle accidents in Dubai via ENOC – here’s how

Dubai residents now have an easier way to report hit-and-run accidents involving an unknown party as well as other minor traffic incidents.

The Dubai Police and the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) have recently launched the fourth phase of the “On-The-GO” initiative, which allows motorists to obtain the necessary reports at participating ENOC service stations. By doing so, drivers can avoid the need to go to a police station and potentially face long queues in order to file an accident report.

ENOC personnel at the service stations will assist motorists in obtaining the reports, which can be completed within a few minutes. The initiative is designed to reduce waiting times and improve traffic flow in the region, as well as to strengthen the partnership between the Dubai Police and private sectors.

According to Lieutenant Majid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the “On-The-GO” initiative, the program is in line with the government’s goal of enhancing the community’s quality of life and maximizing happiness. He added that the initiative is also a way for the Dubai Police to provide exceptional services to customers.

In addition to being able to obtain reports at ENOC service stations, motorists can also use the Dubai Police Smart App to report minor accidents and accidents involving an unknown party. This option is available to those who own smart devices and prefer to file the report through the app. For those who do not own a smart device or prefer to file the report in person, the “On-The-GO” service at ENOC service stations provides a convenient alternative.

The “On-The-GO” initiative was initially launched in 2015 as a way for motorists to report minor accidents at ENOC service stations rather than going to a police station. It has since expanded to include the option to obtain accident reports involving an unknown party.