Japanese gov’t to offer up to $7,670 (Php428,000) per child for families relocating out of Tokyo

The Japanese government is implementing a new program to encourage families with school-age children to relocate from the metropolitan areas of Tokyo and its surroundings to regional areas. As part of the initiative, families will be given up to 1 million yen ($7,670 or Php428,000) per child, an increase from the previous amount of 300,000 yen. The goal of the program is to disperse the high population density in the major cities and boost birth rates, as well as diversify the aging populations in rural areas.

According to the Statistics Bureau of Japan, the country’s population aged 65 or over reached a record high of 28.9% in 2021. At the same time, the number of 0-14 year olds, comprising 11.8% of the total population, was the lowest ever recorded. The government hopes that the financial support will motivate families with young children to relocate to less populous areas. The program will be available to residents of 23 regions in Tokyo and local commuter hotspots during the fiscal year 2023. To be eligible for the support, individuals must reside in their new region for at least five years while being employed. If these rules are not followed, the money must be returned.

In addition to the child support, families relocating from the Tokyo metropolitan area will also be eligible for up to 3 million yen in base financial support. For example, an eligible couple with two children under 18 who move and start a business in their new area of residence could receive up to 5 million yen in total financial support. The program, which began in fiscal 2019, has already seen 2,381 people move out of the metropolitan area with the help of the financial support in fiscal 2021.

While the government’s relocation program aims to address the country’s declining birth rates and aging population, experts have noted that more needs to be done to address Japan’s shrinking labor force. Naohiko Baba, Chief Japan Economist at Goldman Sachs, suggested last year that Japanese corporations should offer higher salaries to attract skilled workers and improve competitiveness against international competitors, particularly in Asian countries.

The Japanese government’s relocation program is just one of the measures being implemented to address the country’s demographic challenges. Other initiatives include increasing the number of daycare centers and expanding telecommuting options to make it easier for parents to balance work and family responsibilities.