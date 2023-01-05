Expat ordered to pay AED250,000 fine in Abu Dhabi for abusive social media messages

An Arab expat in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to pay a fine of Dh250,000 ($68,000) and will be deported from the UAE for sending abusive and obscene messages to his cousin through social media.

The altercation between the two men began due to family disputes, which led to a heated argument. The defendant then sent insulting messages to his cousin via social media. Upon receiving the messages, the cousin reported the incident to authorities and presented evidence of the offense.

In response, prosecutors launched an investigation and charged the man with violating online laws. The case was subsequently brought before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, which convicted the man based on the evidence presented.

According to Article 43 of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding the Law on Combating Rumors and Electronic Crimes, insulting and slander through social media platforms is considered a severe crime in the UAE. Those found guilty of committing this offense can be punished with imprisonment and a fine of between AED250,000 and AED500,000, or one of these two penalties.