PBBM suspends PhilHealth rate hike for 2023, firm hopes for law amendments by 2024

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has expressed optimism that the Universal Health Care (UHC) law will be amended by 2024. This comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended the premium rate hike for 2023, citing the need to provide financial relief to millions of citizens affected by the pandemic.

In a public briefing, PhilHealth’s senior manager for corporate communications, Rey Baleña, acknowledged the importance of the President’s directive, which suspends the increase in the premium rate to 4.5% and the adjustment of the income ceiling to PHP 90,000. These measures were set to be implemented in accordance with the UHC, which mandated hikes in PhilHealth’s contribution rate until it reached 5% by 2024.

“Wala pa naman po na abiso o instruction kung pati ‘yung 2024 ipagpatuloy pa. Pero tayo ay umaasa dahil alam natin na may mga pending bills, mga panukalang batas sa Kongreso, at baka naman by then, ay nagawa na. Ibig sabihin, nagkaron na ng amyenda sa Universal Health Care law at makikita natin ‘yung wisdom ng Congress moving forward ano po ang maigi pagdating sa issue na ito ng contribution sa PhilHealth,” said Baleña.

Despite the suspension of the premium rate hike, PhilHealth will have to make adjustments in the deployment of new benefits scheduled to be implemented this year. Baleña assured the public that PhilHealth will support and adhere to the President’s directive, stating: “Atin pong susuportahan ang pagpapatupad ng direktibang ito ng Pangulo sapagkat nakita natin ‘yung kahalagahan nito. Sinabi na ang nilalayon nito ay para mabigyan ng financial relief ang milyun-milyon nating kababayan,” Baleña said.

Overall, the suspension of the premium rate hike and adjustment of the income ceiling is a timely action by the President, according to Baleña, as it addresses the impact of the pandemic on citizens.