All safe: Dubai’s 2023 New Year’s Eve celebrations conclude without accidents

Dubai marked New Year’s Eve 2023 celebrations without any reported accidents or injuries, according to the Dubai Police.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events, which was responsible for ensuring the safety and smooth operation of the celebrations.

This committee, comprising 48 entities and institutions, worked tirelessly to prepare for the event, deploying a total of 10,579 police officers, 5,800 security guards, 1,420 volunteers, 3,651 patrols and vehicles, and 45 security boats across the 30 celebration locations.

In addition to the efforts of the police and security personnel, the Transport Security Department (TSD) also played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the 2 million passengers who participated in the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Working in cooperation with strategic partners, the TSD helped to ensure that the celebrations were enjoyable and incident-free for all attendees.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, reported that the police received a total of 20,337 calls during the celebrations. The emergency hotline (999) received the majority of these calls, at 19,147, while the non-emergency toll number (901) received the remaining 1,190 calls.