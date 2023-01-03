Latest NewsNewsTFT News

FAKE NEWS: Viral video showing snowfall in Saudi’s Grand Mosque is not real

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A viral video of heavy snowfall in Makkah’s Grand Mosque that has been circulating online has reported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s official weather body as hoax.

The official news agency of KSA has relayed the confirmation of the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) of Saudi Arabia which states the fact that the video clip recently circulated on social media, purportedly showing snowfall in the Grand Mosque, is fake. 

The 55-second video which was shared by many on YouTube and Facebook showed heavy snowfall close to the Grand Mosque and pilgrims enjoying the rare phenomenon.

The video shows men and women, clad in pilgrims’ clothes, walking next to the mosque with snowfall all around them.

Some people were even using their mobile phones to shoot videos and photos while some others are seen taking selfies. Even a policeman is seen carrying an umbrella.

Last week, several areas in Saudi Arabia, including Makkah, have recorded rainfall causing floods in different parts of the country.

They advise the public to stop sharing the content and delete them should they have copies of the fake video.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

miel2

Pinoy boxer knocks out opponent in under 10 seconds

17 mins ago
TFT NEWS ONIONS 1

OFW brings home red onions, lemons instead of chocolates, dates when going home to PH

51 mins ago
TFT NEWS REWARD

P1-million reward up for model-trader killer

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS shanghai covid cases soar

Up to 70 per cent of Shanghai population affected by Covid

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button