FAKE NEWS: Viral video showing snowfall in Saudi’s Grand Mosque is not real

A video clip recently circulated on the social media purportedly showing snowfall in the Grand Mosque in #Makkah is fake, the the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said pic.twitter.com/CzfdH1j2fM

The 55-second video which was shared by many on YouTube and Facebook showed heavy snowfall close to the Grand Mosque and pilgrims enjoying the rare phenomenon.

Read: https://t.co/8jJ2RFbH9R If you have shared that video, we request you to delete that post. JazakAllah! pic.twitter.com/wUaNgh04Og — Makkah And Madina (@MakkahAndMadina) January 1, 2023

The video shows men and women, clad in pilgrims’ clothes, walking next to the mosque with snowfall all around them.

Some people were even using their mobile phones to shoot videos and photos while some others are seen taking selfies. Even a policeman is seen carrying an umbrella.

Last week, several areas in Saudi Arabia, including Makkah, have recorded rainfall causing floods in different parts of the country.

They advise the public to stop sharing the content and delete them should they have copies of the fake video.