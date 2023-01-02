Ople orders OWWA, DMW Posts to continue assisting all OFWs affected by flight disruptions 

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has ordered Philippine posts abroad and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to continue providing assistance to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who were affected by the flight disruptions that occurred yesterday in various Philippine international airports.

“The DMW and OWWA as its attached agency will continue to assist affected OFW passengers until all flight schedules have been rebooked and are on track,” Ople said in a statement.

The DMW chief issued the order as flight schedules across the country’s airports began shifting to normal operations.

Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services Hans Cacdac and OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio were instructed by Ople to oversee the support and assistance activities for affected OFWs.

Cacdac said some 3,000 affected OFWs were provided food packs and water.

Hotel accommodations and transportation were also provided for those whose flights were rescheduled or rebooked.

Ignancio on the other hand said that OWWA teams across the country are on standby to assist affected OFWs.

Ignacio reminds OFWs whose flights remain affected by the flight disruptions to approach any of the OWWA and DMW assistance centers at the airport terminals.

“They may also call the DMW Hotline (1348) if they need assistance. Manila-bound OFWs may also approach any of the OWWA personnel at the airport terminals,” the DMW said.