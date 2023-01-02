KZ Tandingan to rock two arenas in UAE this January

Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan will rock two arenas in the United Arab Emirates this coming January 6-7, 2023.

Rising to fame following her win on the on the first season of The X Factor Philippines in 2012, KZ Tandingan is set to unleash a whole new KZ this 2023 starting off with a back-to-back concert in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Among KZ’s famous compositions are her original songs “Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako” and “Labo,” as well as her electrifying take on “Tadhana,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Two Less Lonely People in the World.”

It will be KZ’s first ever concert in Abu Dhabi this January 6: 2023 at 8:00pm at the International Convention Centre, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

She will be joined by fellow Pinoy artist Sam Mangubat and her husband singer TJ Monterde.

She will be serenading the crowd with her original hits and will be sharing her new songs in a brand-new full show.

KZ is also set to showcase her vocal prowess the following day as she is set to perform live in Dubai on January 7, 2023, at 8:00pm at the Sheikh Rashid Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Apart from Monterde and Mangubat, KZ will also be joined on stage by Alira, a full-blooded Emirati who is able to sing flawlessly in Filipino.

KZ Tandingan last performed in Dubai along with several Filipino artists during the Pinoy Piyesta held last September 2022. Concert tickets available at www.soundcloudsevents.com and dubai.platinumlist.net