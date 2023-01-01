Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE welcomes 2023 with record-breaking fireworks and laser show

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the year 2023 with record-breaking fireworks and laser shows at the World’s tallest building.

Burj Khalifa has shone brightly in a dazzling array of colours and lights on the stroke of midnight with hundreds of thousand people braving the traffic to claim the best spot in Downtown at Dubai Mall as early as 4pm.

 

Fireworks displays were set up across the emirates, including from Atlantis The Palm, La Mer, Bluewaters Island and Burj Al Arab.

The New Year celebration marks the first new year’s celebrations without any coronavirus restrictions in place.

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi offered dual fun for onlookers with fireworks displays at 9pm and at midnight, while Al Maryah Island and the Corniche also had fireworks at midnight.

