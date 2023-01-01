Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Power outage, technical glitch cause cancellation of flights in and out of Manila on New Year’s day

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Screengrab from a Flight Tracker app showing little to no flights coming in and out of the Philippines as technical glitch cancels flights on New Year's Day

Thousands of passengers hoping to celebrate the first day of the year with their families are left stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA ) as power outage and technical glitch affects the airline operation leaving several airlines to cancel their flights.

As of writing, a total of 282 flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other regional airports affecting around 56,000 passengers in NAIA.

At 4:00 in the afternoon, they managed to partially restore the system allowing limited flight operations. However, dozens of flights remain affected by the glitch and several airlines were left with no choice but to cancel flights.

From 12:00nn to 6:00pm today, flight carriers like Philippine Airlines have already cancelled at least 30 of their scheduled flights.

Screen Shot 2023 01 01 at 1.28.06 PM

Screen Shot 2023 01 01 at 1.30.17 PM

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific managed to resume with flights as the system was partially restored thereby allowing limited flight operations.

Screen Shot 2023 01 01 at 1.32.03 PM

Screen Shot 2023 01 01 at 1.32.13 PM

International flights were also affected by the technical glitch causing delays. Flights to Dubai via Emirates are expected to be delayed as of 1:30pm (DXB time).

Screen Shot 2023 01 01 at 1.36.45 PM

In the latest advisory of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA, they have updated that assistance have been provided to the thousands of affected passengers.

“The MIAA seeks the cooperation of the air riding public at this time,” MIAA stated.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS liquor licence

Alcohol license in Dubai now free of cost, only Emirates ID is needed to get one

3 hours ago
NAIA january 1

NAIA flights put ‘on hold’ due to technical issues

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS new year 2023 1

UAE welcomes 2023 with record-breaking fireworks and laser show

5 hours ago
POPE BENEDICT XVI

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, funeral set on January 5

18 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button