Power outage, technical glitch cause cancellation of flights in and out of Manila on New Year’s day

Thousands of passengers hoping to celebrate the first day of the year with their families are left stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA ) as power outage and technical glitch affects the airline operation leaving several airlines to cancel their flights.

As of writing, a total of 282 flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other regional airports affecting around 56,000 passengers in NAIA.

At 4:00 in the afternoon, they managed to partially restore the system allowing limited flight operations. However, dozens of flights remain affected by the glitch and several airlines were left with no choice but to cancel flights.

From 12:00nn to 6:00pm today, flight carriers like Philippine Airlines have already cancelled at least 30 of their scheduled flights.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific managed to resume with flights as the system was partially restored thereby allowing limited flight operations.

International flights were also affected by the technical glitch causing delays. Flights to Dubai via Emirates are expected to be delayed as of 1:30pm (DXB time).

In the latest advisory of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA, they have updated that assistance have been provided to the thousands of affected passengers.

“The MIAA seeks the cooperation of the air riding public at this time,” MIAA stated.