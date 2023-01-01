NAIA flights put ‘on hold’ due to technical issues

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has announced that flights to and from Manila are on hold due to technical issues at its Air Navigation Facilities.

In a statement released by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), it said that CAAP is now “putting in place emergency protocols to address the situation to enable flight operations to resume as soon as possible.”

Stranded passengers with both local and international flights are affected of the technical issue.