NAIA flights put ‘on hold’ due to technical issues

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has announced that flights to and from Manila are on hold due to technical issues at its Air Navigation Facilities.
In a statement released by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), it said that CAAP is now “putting in place emergency protocols to address the situation to enable flight operations to resume as soon as possible.”
Stranded passengers with both local and international flights are affected of the technical issue.
“The Manila International Airport Authority apologizes for delays that will occur as a result of the situation.
The MIAA Crisis Management Team has been activated bringing together key aviation and airport agencies for a multi-discipline approach to cushion the impact of the incident,” said CAAP in a statement.
They added that it is expected for flight departures and arrivals to be delayed as flights will be retimed to new schedules.
“In view of this, passengers were advised to await instructions or announcements from the airlines and stay inside the Terminals and approach the nearest airline or airport help desk for updates,” the statement added.
The MIAA Emergency Response Teams have been ordered to implement SOPs pursuant to the MIAA Manual on Irregular Operations (MIAA-IROPS).
At 4:00pm in the afternoon, airport and airline authorities join hands in attending to passengers affected by delayed flights. Airline operators have initiated their individual contingency measures to mitigate the effect of the situation to their passengers.
“As of 1600H today, the system has been partially restored thereby allowing limited flight operations.
The glitch which affected the entire Philippines is a developing situation that is continuously being monitored by MIAA and the AOC,” said NAIA in a press release.
“Rights of passengers under the Air Passenger Bill of Rights (APBR) shall be upheld under the circumstances,” stated NAIA.
As of 4:00pm, a total of 282 flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other regional airports affecting around 56,000 passengers in NAIA.