Gov’t to push through with NAIA privatization

The Marcos administration is bent on privatizing the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to solve the long time airport woes.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that the overnment is working on provisions in the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the public–private partnership to make it “investor friendly.”

“We’ll see to it that we will attend to the requirement of the private sector that ‘yung kanilang their investment will be worth it. Meaning they should have a reasonable return on their investment,” Bautista told reporters on Wednesday.

Bautista said one of the things to be considered is the mediation process when there is dispute between the government and private sector.

“We have already talked to some interested parties and they are happy that we have introduced these provisions in the IRR,” he said.

Bautista said that they will also discuss now the terms of reference which will lay out the plans for the airport.

“I always tell them that when we modernize our airport, it should conform with global standards,” he said.

