G-Shock unveils latest line of watches

The Al-Futtaim Watches and Jewellery Group has recently unveiled the latest line of G-Shock in the United Arab Emirates. The new GSHOCK GA-B001 which comes in a very casual design is now available in all The Watch House branches.

The new G-shock watch line is shock resistant, 20 bar water resistant, has a casual design and is great for extreme sports.

The newest addition to their collection of in-demand watches offer not only stylish design but also full functionality. Sync with your smartphone via Bluetooth and tap into the dedicated app to access the functions you need.

The GA-B001 line features an innovative construction, with two separate top and bottom bezel components that connect at the 9 and 3 o’clock positions.

“A new approach to toughness-driven design delivers an integrated bezel and band construction, while Smartphone Link puts full functionality right at your fingertips. The dial evokes a gateway to virtual reality worlds with an iconic layout featuring a distinctive inset dial. With engaging app-linked display features and more, the watch integrates the digital worldview with analog expressivity,” shared GSHOCK with The Filipino Times about their new watch.

During its unveiling, The Al-Futtaim Watches and Jewellery Group has given away 5 brand new G-Shock GA-B001 to their lucky online followers.

Similarly, it marks the start of The Filipino Times’ Facebook competition in partnership with G-Shock.

Three lucky winners will be chosen from TFT’s Facebook page. The mechanics to win a brand new GA-B001 is simple.

TFT Followers and readers only need to like the competition post, share it to their Facebook profile (post must be public), and tag 5 friends to join the competition.

Winners of the brand new G-Shock watches will be announce online and will be contacted by The Filipino Times.