COVID deaths in China accelerates to 9000 a day

A London-based research company that specializes in predictive health analytics and has been tracking the pandemic since it first emerged reported that Covid deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day.
Airfinity released as statement on Thursday, December 29 that the country is now nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world’s most populous nation.
They added that the cumulative deaths in China since Dec. 1 likely reached 100,000 with infections totaling 18.6 million.
Airfinity said that is uses modelling based on data from Chinese provinces before the recent changes to reporting cases were implemented. They are expecting the number of deaths to peak on Jan. 23 around 25,000 a day, with cumulative deaths reaching 584,000 since December.
Health officials recently said they define a COVID death to be an individual who dies from respiratory failure caused by COVID-19, excluding deaths from other diseases and conditions even if the deceased had tested positive for the virus.
China’s official COVID death toll stood at 5,246 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Meanwhile, China’s chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said on Thursday that a team at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention plans to assess fatalities differently.
Wu told local reporters that their team will measure the difference between the number of deaths in the current wave of infections and the number of deaths expected had the epidemic never happened.
By calculating the so-called “excess mortality”, China would be able to work out what could have been potentially underestimated, Wu said.
In their statement, Airfinity expects 1.7 million deaths across China by the end of April.