Bantag dares accusers to prove involvement in Percy Lapid case

Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is again challenging his accusers to prove his involvement in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Bantag said all allegations against him were fabricated.

“Patunayan nila. Mga gawa-gawa at imbento lang ang mga akusasyon nila laban sa akin,” Bantag told GMA News.

The former BuCor chief also denied involvement in the killing of alleged middleman in the case Jun Villamor.

Bantag said he was already suspended when the killing of Villamor took place.

