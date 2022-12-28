Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bantag dares accusers to prove involvement in Percy Lapid case

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is again challenging his accusers to prove his involvement in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Bantag said all allegations against him were fabricated.

“Patunayan nila. Mga gawa-gawa at imbento lang ang mga akusasyon nila laban sa akin,” Bantag told GMA News. 

The former BuCor chief also denied involvement in the killing of alleged middleman in the case Jun Villamor. 

Bantag said he was already suspended when the killing of Villamor took place.

“Patunayan nila. Mga gawa-gawa at imbento lang mga akusasyon nila laban sa akin,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 12 28 at 10.37.32 AM

Angel Locsin, Neil Arce dispel split rumor, celebrate Christmas together 

7 hours ago
visayas storm

25 dead, 26 missing due to flooding in Visayas, Mindanao

8 hours ago
TFT NEWS kuwait

Hailstorm hits Kuwait; roads covered in hail appears like snow

23 hours ago
Heart Evanglista Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista tags Chiz Escudero in new socmed post 

1 day ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button