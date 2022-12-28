Latest NewsNewsTFT News

25 dead, 26 missing due to flooding in Visayas, Mindanao

Photos courtesy of NDRRMC, DILG, Civil Defense Central Visayas and PH Coast Guard

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council or NDRRMC reported that some 25 people were dead while 26 are reported missing due to flooding in several parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The NDRRMC said 16 deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao, five in Bicol, two in Eastern Visayas, and two in Zamboanga.

Three of the fatalities have been validated so far according to the NDRRMC.

The bad weather over the weekend affected more than 390,000 individuals or 102,466 families in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Caraga, and BARMM.

Over 1,100 houses were damaged by the rains and flood.

At least 11 seaports are still not operational due to the impact of the rain and floods leaving over 700 stranded during the holidays.

