Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PSA says around 12 million electronic national ID issued  for 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago

The Philippine Statistics Authority or PSA reported that nearly 12 million online copies of the national ID card have been released so far.

Philippine Identification System registry office officer-in-charge Fred Sollesta said in an ABS-CBN report that they hope to release the downloadable version by the end of the year.

“We have already pre-generated 21.75 million ePhilIDS. So far, we have distributed or issued close to 12 million, actually 11.9, and we are poised to achieve 13 million ePhilID issuance by the end of the year,” he said in an ABS-CBN interview.

“Hopefully, we can launch the downloadable version by the end of the year and doing full blast for the downloadable version starting January next year,” he added.

The ePhilID is the agency’s version of ID cards which can be used immediately as valid identity proof while waiting for the hard copy.

The ePhilID is a government-issued ID and is being accepted by government agencies and private establishments in transactions. 

“Our communication team is doing the coordination especially with our field offices if there were cards surrendered with defects,” Sollesta said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS kuwait

Hailstorm hits Kuwait; roads covered in hail appears like snow

8 hours ago
Heart Evanglista Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista tags Chiz Escudero in new socmed post 

10 hours ago
dswd

Marcos appoints new DSWD OIC, mum on Erwin Tulfo 

10 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 27 at 3.35.45 PM

Roads in parts of UAE closed due to flooding

11 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button