PSA says around 12 million electronic national ID issued  for 2022

The Philippine Statistics Authority or PSA reported that nearly 12 million online copies of the national ID card have been released so far.

Philippine Identification System registry office officer-in-charge Fred Sollesta said in an ABS-CBN report that they hope to release the downloadable version by the end of the year.

“We have already pre-generated 21.75 million ePhilIDS. So far, we have distributed or issued close to 12 million, actually 11.9, and we are poised to achieve 13 million ePhilID issuance by the end of the year,” he said in an ABS-CBN interview.

“Hopefully, we can launch the downloadable version by the end of the year and doing full blast for the downloadable version starting January next year,” he added.

The ePhilID is the agency’s version of ID cards which can be used immediately as valid identity proof while waiting for the hard copy.

The ePhilID is a government-issued ID and is being accepted by government agencies and private establishments in transactions.

“Our communication team is doing the coordination especially with our field offices if there were cards surrendered with defects,” Sollesta said.