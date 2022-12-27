Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos appoints new DSWD OIC, mum on Erwin Tulfo 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Malacañang confirmed that President Bongbong Marcos has appointed journalist Edu Punay as Officer-In-Charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. 

No word yet if DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo resigned from his post after being bypassed by the Commission on Appointments twice.

“The DSWD welcomes the designation of Usec. Edu Punay as OIC of the Department,” the DSWD said in a statement. 

“This is needed to ensure the continuous operations of the agency and that no activities will be derailed or hampered, especially now that we need to provide assistance to those affected by the weather disturbance in the country,” the department added. 

In November, a CA committee  has decided to defer the appointment Tulfo due to some issues including citizenship and legal cases. 

“May mga katanungan ang mga members ng CA. May report which was provided sa CA members so we want futher clarifications on some of the issues there,” CA Majority Leader Lray Villafuerte said in a chance interview.

“Meron pa kaming ita-tackle ngayon si Secretary Bonoan. So imbes na humaba yung deliberation, we decided to defer for the moment pending further requirements submissions ng mga tanong ng members ng commission,” the lawmaker added. 

Caloocan Representative Oscar Malapitan asked Tulfo if he had renounced his Filipino citizenship when he joined the United States Army in 1988.

Tulfo then requested the lawmakers to answer his citizenship in an executive session. 

Representative Rodante Marcoleta then followed up Malapitan’s questions. 

“It’s about your being an enlisted personnel of the United States Army for several years and you have been in active military service stationed in Europe from 1992 to 1996,” Marcoleta said. 

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but to me, an enlisted personnel in the US army, you are a citizen by birth. You are a US citizen, or you have acquired your citizenship by naturalization,” he added.

The lawmaker also brought up Tulfo’s past conviction with the Pasay Regional Trial Court. 

In an ambush interview, Tulfo admitted that he was convicted of libel four times. 

“In some other cases disposed of by the Supreme Court, there were certain people who were disqualified from holding positions because they have been convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude,” Marcoleta said. 

Tulfo also admitted that he had renounced his citizenship in the past but he is now a Filipino. 

“I brought the documents with me because I know that they will be asking me,” Tulfo said. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS kuwait

Hailstorm hits Kuwait; roads covered in hail appears like snow

8 hours ago
Heart Evanglista Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista tags Chiz Escudero in new socmed post 

10 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 27 at 3.35.45 PM

Roads in parts of UAE closed due to flooding

11 hours ago
tft

PH Ambassador awarded by UAE government

13 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button