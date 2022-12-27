Heart Evangelista tags Chiz Escudero in new socmed post 

Fashion icon Heart Evangelista and senator Chiz Escudero showed signs of reconciliation after Heart tag her husband in a new social media post.

Heart and Chiz never made any official statement or update on their marital status despite multiple sources and reports indicating that the two have called it quits.

“Living between 2 worlds Paris and Manila 2 clocks in one walking around Paris before heading home for New Year,” Heart wrote.

“PS see you soon @escuderochiz,” Heart added.

Fans of the Kapuso actress were delighted in what could be a sign that the couple already fixed their problem in the past.

In an interview with GMA News, Heart previously said that the Philippines will always be her home and that Paris will only be her second home.

“I just really like to invest in properties. I’m always there so imbes na mag-hotel, at least meron akong sariling lugar,” Heart said.

Heart said that she learned a lot during her stay in Paris.

The actress said that she had learned how to do groceries, laundry, and other household chores while in Paris.

“Late bloomer? Kahit nahihirapan ka na maglaba, maganda naman yung background,” Heart said.

Heart also admitted that she is now in a good place after admitting previously that she has been undergoing through a lot of stuff.