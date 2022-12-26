Vhong Navarro spends Christmas with family 

Television host Vhong Navarro got the chance to spend his Christmas with his family after being detained for weeks oher the rape case against him by model Deniece Cornejo.

On his Instagram account, Vhong shared a photo of him and his family celebrating Christmas.

“Napakarami kong pinagpapasalamat. Thank you, Jesus! Happy Birthday!” Vhong wrote.

The TV host also thanked those who have helped him in his ordeal.

“Sa lahat ng nag dasal at umalalay sa akin, maraming maraming salamat. God bless!” Vhong added.

The actor said that following his prison experience, this Christmas was the most special one.

“Blessed Christmas sa ating lahat! Pinakamasayang Pasko kasama ang aking pamilya at mga kaibigan,” he added.

Early this month, the Taguig Regional Trial Court or Taguig RTC has allowed Navarro’s appeal to post bail according to his lawyer Alma Malonga.

In a document shared by ABS-CBN news, the bail was granted on December 5 and he was asked to post bail amounting to P1,000,000.00 on the rape case filed by Deniece Cornejo.

“Viewed in light of all the foregoing, and taking the evidence presented in the bail hearings as a whole, the Court is not convinced at this point that there exists a presumption great leading to the interference of the accused’s guilt,” the Taguig RTC wrote..

Navarro is currently a person deprived of liberty (PDL) at the Taguig City Jail Male Dormitory in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig. He was transferred to the jail last November 21.

Cornejo filed a rape case against Navarro which allegedly happened on January 17, 2014 inside her condominium unit in Taguig.