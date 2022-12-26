Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos on Christmas Day says ‘love’ is true essence of season 

President Bongbong Marcos highlights ‘love’ as the true essence of Christmas day in his message on December 25.

“The story of Christ’s birth has become an integral part of our culture and, every year, we have become more accustomed to commemorating this day with gatherings, thanksgiving, and merrymaking,” Marcos said in his first holiday greeting as chief executive.

“No matter the evolution of its observance, it is imperative that we emphasize the true essence of this holiday—love,” he added.

Marcos also urged Filipinos to continue practicing goodwill and generosity despite challenges in life. 

“It is this pure and simple love that Christmas represents—the same one that we constantly desire and need—that allows it to be more than just a Christian tradition,” Marcos said.

“Across beliefs, all the generosity and goodwill stirred in this season are welcomed,” he also said. “Surely, embracing these will help us overcome the difficulties brought by the pandemic and other challenges,” he added. 

Marcos also stressed that Christmas is not about material things.

“Let our spirits not dwell on the adornments that we display, on the buzz and activities we create, nor on the lack thereof,” he said. “Instead, let us partake in this holiday with the same simplicity, sense, and meaning that we get from it,” Marcos said.

“Let us freely offer our smiles, share conversation, or impart wisdom to our peers, our loved ones, and even strangers. Let our affection be known and felt in the simplest of ways so that the eternal message of the Nativity of Christ may again spark hope for a brighter future in the hearts of all,” he added. 

