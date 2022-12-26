DFA says over 7K Filipinos repatriated from January to November 2022 

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported that more than 7,000 Filipinos have been repatriated since the start of 2022 to the month of November.

The DFA said that this is primarily due to the efforts of the government to improve the lives of Filipinos abroad.

Malacañang said a total of 7,880 overseas Filipinos were repatriated from January to November of this year through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (OUMWA).

57.67% of this total number were came from the Middle East bringing home 942 distressed OFWs from Kuwait while 70 were from Sri Lanka.

“Lalo nating paiigtingin ang tambalang ito upang makapagbigay nang mabilis at karampatang serbisyo at tulong sa mga overseas Filipinos na nangangailangan ng tulong,”Marcos said during his speech at the ASEAN summit.

Data also showed that the DFA issued 3,589,620 passports from January to October 2022. The department also opened six temporary off-site passport services facilities.