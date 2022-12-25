DMW gives out gift packs to returning OFWs this Christmas

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan V. Ople personally welcomed returning overseas Filipino workers with gifts this Christmas season at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City days ahead of Christmas.

The initiative was in line with DMW’s “Pamaskong Handog 2022” which is in partnership with the Overseas Worker Welfare Administration.

The OFWs were seen lining up as they greet and receive the gift bags from DMW staff.

A huge welcome banner which says “Welcome Kabayan OFWs” was also set up by the department along with performers singing Christmas carols.

The department, with its approved 2023 budget, aims to produce more projects set to benefit overseas Filipino workers such as having a designated hospital wing, more migrant workers offices across the country, and sees addition of more Labor Attaches in select countries in Europe.