SWS says 73% of Filipinos expect a happier Christmas in 2022 

Majority of Filipinos are looking forward for a happy Christmas in 2022 according to a report conducted by the Social Weather Station or SWS.

In an SWS survey conducted from December 10 to 14, 73% of adult Filipinos expect this coming Christmas to be happy.

This is an 8 point increase compared to the 65% last December 2021 and 23 points higher compared to the 50% in 2020.

The optimism is still lower compared to the pre-pandemic level of 79%.

7% of Filipinos expect Christmas to be sad while 19% expect it to be either good or sad.

“Compared to 2021, those saying Christmas is happier now than in pre-pandemic time rose from 26%, while those saying it is not as happy now as before fell sharply from 42%,” the survey said.

The highest percentage of Christmas optimism is at Balance Luzon at 64% from 48% in 2021; Visayas at 62% from 49%; Mindanao at 57% from 39% and Metro Manila from 56% to 47%..