Latest NewsNewsTFT News

SWS says 73% of Filipinos expect a happier Christmas in 2022 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 16 seconds ago

File photo

Majority of Filipinos are looking forward for a happy Christmas in 2022 according to a report conducted by the Social Weather Station or SWS. 

In an SWS survey conducted from December 10 to 14, 73% of adult Filipinos expect this coming Christmas to be happy.

This is an 8 point increase compared to the 65% last December 2021 and 23 points higher compared to the 50% in 2020.

The optimism is still lower compared to the pre-pandemic level of 79%.

7% of Filipinos expect Christmas to be sad while 19% expect it to be either good or sad. 

“Compared to 2021, those saying Christmas is happier now than in pre-pandemic time rose from 26%, while those saying it is not as happy now as before fell sharply from 42%,” the survey said.

The highest percentage of Christmas optimism is at Balance Luzon at 64% from 48% in 2021; Visayas at 62% from 49%; Mindanao at 57% from 39% and Metro Manila from 56% to 47%..

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 16 seconds ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 12 24 at 10.37.06 AM e1671864090485

Families reunite at NAIA ahead of Christmas day 

44 mins ago
Ajay Ogula AED 15 M Winner with Mohammed Behroozian Alawadhi Managing Partner at Emirates Draw scaled e1671831907167

Indian Expat converts AED 15 to AED 15M in the first attempt

10 hours ago
TFT NEWS christmas feels

CHECKLIST: Places to get your Christmas feels in UAE

11 hours ago
TFT NEWS pets owners

Tips for First Time Fur Parents in the UAE

12 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button