Paskong Pinoy sa UAE

The Philippines is known for its long Christmas season, with festivities beginning in September. One tradition of this season is the gathering of families for parties, exchanging gifts, and celebrations.

This highlights the sacrifice that Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) make since they are away from their loved ones during this special time of year.

Paskong malayo sa mahal ko

For many OFWs who work in jobs that are in high demand during the holiday season, it is not an option to book tickets and head back home.

Rommel Collantes, a Filipino expatriate based in Dubai, told The Filipino Times that he has not been able to spend Christmas with his family since 2011.

The last time he has seen them was almost 8 years ago when he came from for a quick vacation in his hometown in Bataan.

While the holiday season brings joy to many in the Philippines, it is also a time of melancholy for Collantes, who wishes he could be with his children.

“Syempre sobrang nami-miss ko na ang pamilya ko. Iba kasi yung nakausap mo lang sila online sa video compared sa kasama mo sila ng totoo. Iba yung bonding niyo at maparamdam mo sa kanila ang pagmamahal na ‘di nila nararamdaman. Iba talaga yung kasama mo sila at halos di mo sila nakikitatang lumaki sa piling na kasama,” said Collantes.

Despite the distance between them, overseas Filipino workers continue to celebrate Christmas in their own ways and make sure their families know they are loved.

Sending love through boxes

One common way that OFWs compensate for their absence during the Christmas season is by sending boxes and packages to their family members.

“Gusto ko kahit wala ako doon, maramdaman pa rin nila na mahal ko sila,” said OFW Gillian Armilla who hails from Pasig City.

For OFWs, it’s a way of making their families feel that they are part of their celebration.

“Mas masaya sana kung makakauwi ako pero for now, ito na lang muna,” said Samuel Nerona, who sent his Pamasko early.

Display of décor

For other OFWs, putting up decorations is the best way that we can feel the Christmas spirit in our homes even if we are not in the Philippines.

Lorgie Vergara Asaad decorates her home annually to make sure her family feels the spirit of the season.

Apart from putting up a Christmas tree, she also has table decors of reindeers, stars, candles, and other ornaments.

Bringing families closer

Aspiring to make this the best time of the year for their families, some overseas Filipino parents obtained visit visas for their children just in time for Christmas.

One of them is Dr. Rowena Vargas, an optometrist based in Abu Dhabi who has been working overseas for 14 years.

She has not been home since May 2018, so she decided to bring her daughter in Dubai for her Christmas break.

“Christmas is the time for family. We have been away due to our choice of finding better ways to earn and provide their needs. It is but right to have time with them and feel that our family is the reason for all our efforts and sacrifices and Christmas is the perfect time for this. The season for giving,” said Dr. Vargas.

Vargas said that she will be touring her daughter around and take her to popular attractions such as the Miracle Garden, the Global Village, the local souks, dessert safari and many more.

“As she is studying HRM, I plan to cram as much activities as possible to give her an idea of the locale and the different culture of the nationalities living in UAE. This will be a good learning experience and I will be there with her,” said Vargas.

Keeping Pinoy traditions alive

For other OFWs like Erdelfo Ilao who is an engineer and an entrepreneur based in Dubai for 14 years, it is the tradition of caroling that he misses the most from the Pinas Pasko celebrations.

“It’s the kids who used to knock on our door, singing Christmas songs and carols that I miss most. It simply brings back my childhood memories as I used to do that as well when I was a kid,” said Ilao.

Ilao is one of the thousands of catholic OFWs who keep the Filipino tradition of attending Simbang Gabi every advent with his family alive.

The novena masses are held in anticipation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus which is celebrated every year on December 25.

“We used to start our Christmas celebration with a Simbang Gabi novena for nine nights, from Dec. 15 to 23. My family and I also used to attend the high mass on the 24th of Dec, it’s like a regular family schedule every Christmas season here in the UAE,” said Ilao.

Virtual Party

With the help of technology, families are now able to celebrate Christmas through virtual parties.

Ilao shared that they also make sure to share their blessings and make their family members feel loved through gifts and connecting with those who are in the Philippines online.

“For this year’s celebration, of course, a gift giving with our closest family friends and their kids. Christmas is also not complete without a video call Noche Buena with our family back in Philippines,” said Ilao.

Wherever they are, Filipinos still celebrate the Philippines’ Christmas traditions with their new friends and families here in the UAE. They share food, laughter, and holiday stories with them on Christmas Eve.

