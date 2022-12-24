Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Families reunite at NAIA ahead of Christmas day 

Photos courtesy of GMA News

Many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have reunited with their families ahead of Christmas day at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Manila International Airport (MIA) has reached 125,000 passengers per day during the Christmas rush as many OFWs come back home.

Mia Yanbao greeted her OFW mother who was not able to come back home due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a GMA News report. 

Screen Shot 2022 12 24 at 10.37.39 AM e1671864136989

“Masaya po, sobrang saya po. First time ko po mag-Christmas sa Pinas after more than 10 years,” Wilma, the OFW mom, said.

MIAA said that the influx of passengers leaving and entering airports will continue to increase until Christmas eve.

Screen Shot 2022 12 24 at 10.35.43 AM

“Nakakapagdala na po tayo ng around 125,000 passesngers per day, kung ikukumpara po natin ito noong Nobyembre, usually nasa 100,000 passengers per day lang po tayo,” said Manila International Airport Authority senior assistant general manager Bryan Co.

Screen Shot 2022 12 24 at 10.35.55 AM e1671864201631

“Karamihan po sa kanila ay mga dumadayo sa Pilipinas galing abroad, katulad ng USA, Canada, Middle East. We are recording a lot of passengers compare to the last 2 years,” he added. 

