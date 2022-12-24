CHECKLIST: Places to get your Christmas feels in UAE

Planning to tour around and immerse in the wonderful spirit of Christmas in Dubai?

Here’s a checklist of places where you can get the season’s spirit this 2022 and feel the magic of Christmas:

Expo city

If you are looking for a place where you can shop Christmas-themed items and experience various activities, the Winter City of the Expo City Dubai is the perfect place for you.

Apart from polar bears, Christmas markets and a toy factory, you can get to meet a real Santa, and engage in several fairground games. They have a letter-to-Santa station, ice-themed climbing wall, zip line, giant gingerbread men and of course, snow.

Dubai Festival City Fountain Area

Have a unique sensory experience this Christmas at Dubai Festival City’s Festival Bay. Their fountain show combined with laser and 3D mapping projection will leave you in awe.

You can witness this mind-blowing show after sunset every night.

Global Village

Get a glimpse of 27 countries, experience their culture, and taste their delicacies as you stroll around the 27th edition of the Global Village.

Every evening, Santa and his enchanting elves will take the centerstage for several festive-themed performances. Children can also have a meet-and-greet sessions with Santa and friends.

Make sure to take a snap beside their 21-meter-tall Christmas tree and experience their Winter Wonderland until January 28, 2023.

Winter Tales at Festival City

Hurry and don’t miss the change to see what’s inside the Snow Globe Village at the Dubai Festival City Mall. Come with your friends and meet Santa at his Grotto, drop your wish-letters to North Pole’s Mailboxes and learn to create magic and art at Santa’s Workshop.

The Winter Tales will be available from December 8- 28, 2022.

Burjuman

Feel the Christmas-spirit at the Philippine Business Council’s Christmas Centrale with several Pinoy shops and restaurants offering our favorite Pasko delicacies such as puto bumbong, bibingka, and more.

Experience a jolly Christmas shopping experience only at Burjuman Mall, Garden Pavilion, Level 3 until January 14, 2023.

Winter Garden at Habtoor

Kids love to keep coming back this garden with more than 50 food kiosks to choose from, lots of live entertainment, fun attraction, and an enjoyable play area.

Not only kids get to enjoy this winter-themed spot as fur babies are also welcome to stroll and enjoy the jolly season at Habtoor’s Winter Garden.

Ski Dubai

You don’t need to go too far to experience snow. Ski Dubai have several Christmas offers until December 25 for kids and kids at heart.

You can meet Santa and enjoy an afternoon at the Snow Park. At Ski Dubai, you and your kids can slope, experience a penguin encounter and watch films in the snow cinema.

