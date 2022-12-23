Mark your calendars this Monday as GSHOCK introduces its newest GA-B001 live on Facebook!

Make sure to tune in this Monday, December 26, 2022, at 4:00 pm as GSHOCK unveils its latest line of GSHOCK GA-B001.

The new GSHOCK GA-B001 features a new toughness-driven design and Smartphone Link functionality in fresh color schemes.

These timepieces offer not only stylish design but also full functionality. Sync with your smartphone via Bluetooth and tap into the dedicated app to access the functions you need.

The GA-B001 line features an innovative construction, with two separate top and bottom bezel components that connect at the 9 and 3 o’clock positions.

This ingenuity is complemented by a meticulous attention to detail, with index markings and a uniquely shaped LCD designed as never before on a G-SHOCK.

“A new approach to toughness-driven design delivers an integrated bezel and band construction, while Smartphone Link puts full functionality right at your fingertips. The dial evokes a gateway to virtual reality worlds with an iconic layout featuring a distinctive inset dial. With engaging app-linked display features and more, the watch integrates the digital worldview with analog expressivity,” shared GSHOCK with The Filipino Times about their new watch.

Choose from all black, either black or turquoise blue in translucent gradated color, or the newest addition, red.

Watch the live stream on Monday afternoon and learn how you can join their online competition where you get a chance to receive a GSHOCK as a gift.

The live video will be streamed on The Watch House and The Filipino Times Facebook page.