Christmas at Al Maya Supermarkets

As the festive season draws close, Al Maya Supermarkets across the UAE are very well prepared to celebrate the festive season of Christmas this year. Our supermarkets have been decorated very nicely with Christmas Trees, Snow flakes, Santa Claus and decorative lights to usher in the festive spirit of Christmas, said Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group.

“The UAE hosts nearly 200 nationalities and their festivals and special days keep us busy throughout the year. Like every year, Al Maya is ready to serve the Christian community in the country  to celebrate Christmas and we have made special arrangements,” said Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group.

“Our supermarkets have been very attractively decked up for Christmas to attract shoppers to do shopping in style and do their shopping while enjoying the festive spirit of Christmas,” Kamal Vachani added.

“Our valuable customers can enjoy their seasonal shopping while enjoying the warm Christmas atmosphere at our outlets,” Kamal Vachani concluded.

Al Maya Supermarket is one of the leading and trusted supermarket chains in the UAE, with multi-format stores serving a sizeable number of customers for more than 40 years, enjoying a significant share of the UAE retail market.

