National ID holders complain over fading photos

Some holders of the national identification cards lamented that their photos have been disappearing over time. 

Some say their ids have been defaced or erased after being used for a long time.

Princess Joy Pasco told GMA News that she  is one of those who said her photo had been defaced.

Princess said that she was not accepted for a loan because her ID photo had been erased.

“Ayaw po nilang tanggapin ‘yung sa ID ko… Paano po makikilalang ako po ‘yun?” she said.

John Roque also said to GMA News that his national ID photo was also starting to be scratched out unlike his government-issued ID.

“Malayo po siguro kasi ito po nasisira po, yung lisensya po talagang ano, e. Kung valid ID po kasi talaga dapat hindi po dapat nakukutkot o kaya matibay na materyales ang ginagamit nila,” Roque said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said that all ID cards went through quality control but they will investigate the matter.

“Please surrender yung physical card para matignan namin baka may portion ng production, medyo may issue. Mga first quarter next year, magiging in place na yung replacement procedure namin,” said Fred Sollesta, Officer in Charge, Deputy National Statistician Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Registry Office.

The official said those who have problems with the physcial copy of the card can request for an e- copy.

“Medyo natagalan ng kotnti ang pagdeliver ng ating physical card, hindi siya talag amasabi na pourely digital. kasi pag digital mastore mo yan sa phone, sa devices. Yung ibang kababayan antin lalo yung mga low income families, wala silang connectivity, walang gadgets to store that mobile version ng ID,” the official added. 

