Andrew Schimmer shares last convo with late partner Jho 

Andrew Schimmer is still in despair following the death of his partner Jho Rhovero.

In a short Facebook video, Andrew shared a clip of him and Jho. The video also included their youngest child.

The video was taken in the morning before he went to GMA-7 for a taping.

“Anyway ang pinaka-special sa araw na to, mamaya after ng work ko ay birthday ng baby bunso. It’s his birthday,” Andrew said.

“So mamaya after ng work ng daddy, pupunta kami sa mommy, dun kami magsi-celebrate ng kanyang birthday salubong,” he added.

“So samahan niyo kami mamaya guys. Salubungin natin yung birthday niya. Yun ang request niya, e. Gusto niya, dun siya mag-celebrate kung nasaan ang mommy niya,” Andrew added.

Andrew still can’t get over the passing of Jho.

“Sometimes life will break you to the point of no return [broken heart emoji] it will give you so many circumstances that you will really hate your self,” he said.

“I’m sorry…but I hate Christmas, and I don’t think I will ever like it again,” he added.