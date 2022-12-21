Lionel Messi’s world cup photo breaks Instagram record for most likes

Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi has set a new record for the most-liked Instagram post in the social media platform’s history, with a photo of himself lifting the World Cup trophy. The post, which has garnered over 67.5 million likes and counting, beat the previous record held by “The Egg,” which was uploaded in January 2019 and had 56.67 million likes.

In addition to this record, Messi also set five other Guinness World Records titles during the World Cup, held in Qatar, including the most Man of the Match awards won at a World Cup and the most appearances in World Cup tournaments by a player.

Messi shared the photo, along with several others, after leading Argentina to victory in the tournament. In the caption of the post, he thanked his family and supporters, and emphasized the importance of teamwork and unity in achieving their goals. “We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do,” he wrote. “The merit belongs to this group, which is above individuals. It is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines… We did it!!!”

While Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the title of most-followed person on Instagram with 519 million followers, Messi, with 403 million followers, is quickly gaining ground. His popularity is likely to continue to grow as he continues to break records and achieve success on the soccer field. In addition to his accomplishments with Argentina and his club team, Barcelona, Messi has also won numerous individual awards, including six Ballon d’Or trophies, given to the best soccer player in the world.