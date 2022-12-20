Abu Dhabi Airports launch first phase of using passenger’s face as passport in new biometric initiative

The Abu Dhabi International Airport has introduced a new biometric initiative that allows passengers to use their faces as their boarding pass and access other services. Developed by Abu Dhabi-based tech company NEXT50 in partnership with global artificial intelligence and technology solutions partners IDEMIA and SITA, the initiative will be implemented at select self-service baggage touchpoints, immigration e-gates, and boarding gates before being rolled out across all passenger touchpoints in the airport. This technology will enhance the passenger journey and establish the Midfield Terminal Building as the first international airport with biometric capabilities at all customer touchpoints.

Commenting on this major technological milestone, His Excellency Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports said: “We are looking forward to leveraging this holistic biometric technology, the first of its kind in the UAE and the world, to further enhance our passenger journey. The project will commence at Abu Dhabi International Airport and then transferred to the new Midfield Terminal in the future as we continue to be committed to enhancing the airport services and experience. We also take this opportunity to recognise Etihad, the first airline to use this technology, as well as NEXT50, our technology partner, and the UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, without which today’s ground-breaking announcement would not have been possible”.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, the Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security said: “This advanced technology provides a smooth passenger customer journey, by leveraging biometric data records, which will enable travellers at Abu Dhabi International Airport to check in, clear immigration, access lounges and board their flights using only biometric data, without the need to present passports or boarding passes”.

NEXT50 CEO Ibrahim Al Mannaee stated that the biometric project is part of the Emirate’s digital transformation vision. Once completed, the airport will be the only one in the region to have biometric solutions implemented across all customer touchpoints, making it the most technology-driven airport in the world. The project will offer passengers a convenient, simplified, contactless, and hygienic experience from “curb-to-gate”, resulting in reduced wait times and less time spent in queues.

The systems will use biometric cameras to verify passenger details at various touchpoints in the airport, including the self-service baggage drop, passport control, business class lounge, and boarding gates. This deployment showcases the power of technology to deliver a seamless journey where a passenger’s face becomes their boarding pass, from check-in to boarding, according to Hani El Assaad, President of Middle East and Africa at SITA.

Osama Al Makharmeh, Executive Director at IDEMIA in the UAE, commented on the biometric project, stating that it harnesses contactless biometric technology that gives users an unparalleled airport experience without compromising on security. The technology will help pave the way for even smoother and more secure future travel, he added.

The introduction of this advanced technology was announced during the day 1 of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022, which is hosted by Abu Dhabi Airports at Al Bateen Executive Airport from November 1 to 3, and brings together industry leaders, professionals and enthusiasts of the aviation and aerospace sectors.

Upon final completion of the project, Abu Dhabi will be home to the world’s first airport to include every touchpoint in the biometric journey, providing travelers with a seamless journey to their next destination.