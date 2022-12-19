Over 9 out of 10 Filipinos hopeful for 2023 – Pulse Asia

A recent survey by Pulse Asia has found that the majority of Filipinos are hopeful for the upcoming year 2023. The results showed that an impressive 92% of respondents said they would be facing the new year with hope, while only 8% were unsure and less than 1% said they had no hope.

This sentiment was consistent across all regions of the country, with 94% of respondents in the National Capital Region, 89% in Balance Luzon, 99% in Visayas, and 89% in Mindanao expressing hope for the future.

The survey, which was conducted from November 27 to December 1, asked 1,200 Filipino adults about their outlook for the coming year. This high level of optimism is particularly impressive given the challenges faced by the country in recent months. Inflation reached a 14-year high of 8% in November 2022, leading to an average year-to-date inflation rate of 5.6%. Despite this, the majority of Filipinos seem to remain optimistic about their future prospects.

In addition to asking about outlook for the future, the survey also asked respondents about their plans for Christmas celebrations this year. A total of 43% said they expected their celebrations to be more prosperous compared to the previous year, while 52% expected them to be the same and 6% expected them to be poorer. This indicates that, despite the economic challenges, many Filipinos are still planning to celebrate the holiday season in a meaningful way.