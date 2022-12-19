Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 9 out of 10 Filipinos hopeful for 2023 – Pulse Asia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A recent survey by Pulse Asia has found that the majority of Filipinos are hopeful for the upcoming year 2023. The results showed that an impressive 92% of respondents said they would be facing the new year with hope, while only 8% were unsure and less than 1% said they had no hope.

This sentiment was consistent across all regions of the country, with 94% of respondents in the National Capital Region, 89% in Balance Luzon, 99% in Visayas, and 89% in Mindanao expressing hope for the future.

The survey, which was conducted from November 27 to December 1, asked 1,200 Filipino adults about their outlook for the coming year. This high level of optimism is particularly impressive given the challenges faced by the country in recent months. Inflation reached a 14-year high of 8% in November 2022, leading to an average year-to-date inflation rate of 5.6%. Despite this, the majority of Filipinos seem to remain optimistic about their future prospects.

In addition to asking about outlook for the future, the survey also asked respondents about their plans for Christmas celebrations this year. A total of 43% said they expected their celebrations to be more prosperous compared to the previous year, while 52% expected them to be the same and 6% expected them to be poorer. This indicates that, despite the economic challenges, many Filipinos are still planning to celebrate the holiday season in a meaningful way.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS save

Tips on how to save money as an OFW

27 seconds ago
iStock 470724654

9 out of 10 MENA professionals positive about 2023 – Bayt

60 mins ago
West Philippine Sea

Philippines files 193 note verbales against China over West Philippine Sea disputes

2 hours ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail 1

Dubai-based influencer fined AED5,000 for posting Instagram video with offensive language against hospital

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button