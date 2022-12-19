Holiday rush: Immigration in PH advises travelers to arrive at airport 3 hours before takeoff to avoid delays

The holiday season is a time of year when many people travel to visit loved ones or take a much-needed vacation. Unfortunately, it can also be a time of long lines and delays at airports. The Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines has issued a warning that travelers should expect long queues at its airport counters during the holiday season. BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval explained that the agency has noticed an increase in the number of travelers during the holiday season, a trend that has also been observed by immigration agencies in other countries.

To avoid missing their flight because of long lines at check-in, Sandoval advises passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before takeoff. She also suggests that travelers go directly to immigration after completing check-in at airline counters to speed up the process. Sandoval explained that sometimes the problem is that some passengers wander around the airport before going to the immigration area, causing a congestion at immigration.

To alleviate the situation, the BI has taken steps to ensure that all its immigration booths and counters are fully staffed. The agency is also monitoring operations on the ground to make sure that procedures are smooth. It is important to remember that while the holiday season is a joyous time, it can also be a busy and stressful time at airports. By following the BI’s suggestions and arriving at the airport early and going directly to immigration after check-in, travelers can help to reduce delays and make their journey a little smoother.

In addition to the BI’s recommendations, there are also a few other things that travelers can do to prepare for the holiday rush at the airport. One tip is to make sure that all necessary documents, such as passports and visas, are up to date and easily accessible. It is also a good idea to check with the airline for any specific requirements or recommendations for travel during the holiday season. Finally, it is always a good idea to stay informed about the latest developments in travel and immigration policies, both in the Philippines and abroad.