Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Holiday rush: Immigration in PH advises travelers to arrive at airport 3 hours before takeoff to avoid delays

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The holiday season is a time of year when many people travel to visit loved ones or take a much-needed vacation. Unfortunately, it can also be a time of long lines and delays at airports. The Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines has issued a warning that travelers should expect long queues at its airport counters during the holiday season. BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval explained that the agency has noticed an increase in the number of travelers during the holiday season, a trend that has also been observed by immigration agencies in other countries.

To avoid missing their flight because of long lines at check-in, Sandoval advises passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before takeoff. She also suggests that travelers go directly to immigration after completing check-in at airline counters to speed up the process. Sandoval explained that sometimes the problem is that some passengers wander around the airport before going to the immigration area, causing a congestion at immigration.

To alleviate the situation, the BI has taken steps to ensure that all its immigration booths and counters are fully staffed. The agency is also monitoring operations on the ground to make sure that procedures are smooth. It is important to remember that while the holiday season is a joyous time, it can also be a busy and stressful time at airports. By following the BI’s suggestions and arriving at the airport early and going directly to immigration after check-in, travelers can help to reduce delays and make their journey a little smoother.

In addition to the BI’s recommendations, there are also a few other things that travelers can do to prepare for the holiday rush at the airport. One tip is to make sure that all necessary documents, such as passports and visas, are up to date and easily accessible. It is also a good idea to check with the airline for any specific requirements or recommendations for travel during the holiday season. Finally, it is always a good idea to stay informed about the latest developments in travel and immigration policies, both in the Philippines and abroad.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

World Trade Organization meeting

UAE to host World Trade Organization ministerial conference in 2024

1 hour ago
COP15 photo from Earth Negotiations Bulletin ENB

UN biodiversity summit adopts historic accord to reverse environmental destruction

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 19 at 2.20.41 PM

Pinoy Sporting Idols in UAE

2 hours ago
Lapid Fire

Zulueta denies involvement in Percy Lapid killing

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button