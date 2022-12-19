9 out of 10 MENA professionals positive about 2023 – Bayt

A new survey by Bayt.com has investigated the career goals of professionals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for 2023. The survey, called the 2023 New Year’s Resolutions Poll, found that a large majority of MENA professionals (91%) feel positive about the coming year, and 88% have made resolutions for 2023.

The survey revealed that most professionals in the region are focused on improving aspects of their lives that have a direct impact on their quality of life. Among those making personal resolutions, popular choices include saving money (63%), exercising and following a healthy diet (18%), spending more time with friends and family (14%), and taking more vacations (5%). The survey also found that most respondents are optimistic about their ability to stick to their resolutions, with 31% saying they achieved all their resolutions in 2022 and 35% saying they achieved most of them.

Ola Haddad, Director of Human Resources at Bayt.com said: “A majority of MENA professionals are not only up for a challenge next year, but also view it as a means to enrich their professional and personal life. MENA professionals display a growth attitude, as they are eager to learn and develop and have ambitious goals for 2023. To attract and retain talent, companies must provide the incentives, work-life balance, and professional progression possibilities that employees demand.”

In terms of career-related resolutions, many professionals in the region are looking to improve their career prospects in the coming year. These goals include finding a new job (56%), learning new skills at work (21%), getting a promotion or salary raise (20%), and improving relationships with colleagues and managers (3%). Of those looking for a new job, 74% are considering a complete change in industry. When searching for new employment, respondents cited career growth opportunities (31%), work-life balance (25%), flexible work arrangements (25%), and competitive salary (20%) as important factors. The survey found that participants used online job sites (69%), company websites (18%), social media (9%), and virtual job fairs (4%) to find job opportunities.

Professionals in the MENA region also shed light on their expectations from employers and areas of improvement that could be taken into consideration in the new year. These include providing more training and learning resources (53%), more rewards and benefits (20%), more feedback and support (15%) and being more flexible with timing (12%).

Data for the New Year’s Resolutions Poll 2023 was collected online from November 2 to December 4, 2022. Results are based on a sample of 2,988 respondents from the following countries: UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Yemen, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Sudan among others.