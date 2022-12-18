UAE winter season to begin on December 22nd – Emirates Astronomy Society

The winter season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will officially begin on December 22nd at 1:48am local time and continue until March 20th, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society. During this time, the sun’s rays will be perpendicular to the Tropic of Capricorn, marking the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the society, winter reaches its peak in the Arabian Peninsula region between mid-December and mid-February, with minimum temperatures dropping below 15 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, below 10 degrees Celsius in the desert and mountainous regions, and potentially down to zero degrees Celsius at heights above 1800 meters. Cold air masses may also lower temperatures further.

The winter season is expected to bring average temperatures of around a minimum of 12 degrees and a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius at the beginning, dropping to 15 degrees and 28 degrees by mid-February, before picking up again at the end of the season to reach lows of 18 degrees and highs of 32 degrees Celsius. The region may also experience strong northern winds and Nashi winds from January to February, causing the sea to become volatile and average rainfall to exceed 80 mm, which is 75% more than the annual total. Various herbs and truffles may also grow on mountain slopes during this time.

In the night sky, constellations such as Orion, Gemini, and Taurus will be visible at different times, along with the Suhail star above the southern horizon. These celestial events, along with the unique weather patterns and flora, make winter a special time in the UAE. The Emirates Astronomy Society advises those interested in observing these phenomena to visit designated stargazing areas, such as the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in Dubai, or to join organized stargazing events.

In addition to the natural wonders of the winter season, the UAE also offers a range of activities and events for residents and tourists to enjoy. These may include skiing and snowboarding at indoor ski resorts, hot air balloon rides over the desert, and cultural events and festivals. The winter season is a great time to experience the diverse and vibrant culture of the UAE.

Overall, the winter season in the UAE is a time to appreciate the beauty of the natural world and the rich culture of the region. Whether you are a resident or a visitor, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy all that the winter season has to offer.