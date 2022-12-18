Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Solon proposes gill granting 20% discount on toll fees for senior citizens

Quezon City Representative Marvin Rillo has proposed a bill that would grant senior citizens in the Philippines a discount on toll fees charged by expressway and skyway operators. Rillo believes that senior citizens who own motor vehicles deserve special access to these roads, including a reduction in toll charges. As proposed in House Bill No. 5277, senior citizens would be able to receive a 20% discount on toll fees by paying with radio frequency identification (RFID) or similar devices. To qualify for the discount, the vehicle must be registered in the name of the senior citizen and they must provide a copy of their identification to the expressway or skyway operator when applying for RFID installation.

The bill seeks to give more meaning to the mandate in the 1987 Constitution for the state to prioritize the rights and welfare of elderly citizens. At present, senior citizens in the Philippines are entitled to a 20% discount and value-added tax exemption on airline and ship tickets, as well as on fares for public transportation, including railways, shuttles, and ride-hailing services. They are also exempt from paying airport and seaport passenger terminal fees.

Rillo’s bill would require the Department of Transportation’s Toll Regulatory Board and other agencies to enforce the discount on expressway and skyway tolls. It aims to further upgrade the Expanded Senior Citizens Law, which grants Filipinos who are 60 years old or older a range of perks and benefits.

In addition to his proposal for senior citizens, Rillo has also filed a separate bill that would grant a similar 20% discount on toll prices of controlled-access roads to persons with disabilities. This bill aims to provide more accessible transportation options for those with disabilities and recognize their unique needs and challenges.

