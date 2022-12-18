Solon calls for inclusion of Arabic Language, Islamic values education in Philippine schools

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has called for the inclusion of Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education (ALIVE) in the curriculum of all public and private elementary schools outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, believes that this measure aligns with efforts to foster inclusive education that addresses and responds to learners’ diverse needs, ensuring full participation, presence, and achievement in learning cultures and communities. The proposed measure, which was filed earlier this year as Senate Bill No. 382 or the Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education Act, aims to provide Muslim Filipino learners with appropriate and relevant educational opportunities that recognize their culture, including the teaching of Arabic language and Islamic values. It also seeks to ensure the contribution of Muslim Filipinos to national goals and aspirations, making them partners in nation-building.

“Bilang pagkilala sa kultura at mga kontribusyon ng ating mga kababayan at mga mag-aaral na Muslim, isinusulong natin ang mas pinaigting na mga programa sa ilalim ng Arabic Language and Values Education. Bahagi rin ito ng ating pagsisikap upang matiyak na pagdating sa dekalidad na edukasyon, hindi mapag-iiwanan ang ating mga mag-aaral na Muslim,” said Sen. Gatchalian.

The bill proposes that subjects of Arabic Language or Islamic Values Education, or both, be taught to both Muslim and non-Muslim Filipino learners. It also calls for the provision of relevant textbooks and instructional materials, as well as teacher training in Muslim Filipino communities. In addition, the bill seeks to provide technical and financial assistance to DepEd-accredited or recognized madaris, privately-operated, community-based educational institutions that focus on Islamic studies and Arabic literacy. The medium of instruction in madaris is the Arabic language.

Aside from covering learners in public schools and private madaris outside of BARMM, the proposed measure also includes those enrolled in the Alternative Learning System. Gatchalian believes that this measure is a way to recognize the culture and contributions of Muslim Filipinos and students, and to promote more intensified programs under the Arabic Language and Values Education. It is also part of an effort to ensure that when it comes to quality education, Muslim students are not left behind.

Gatchalian also emphasized the importance of respecting and recognizing the culture and contributions of Muslim Filipinos, and the need for more intensified programs under the Arabic Language and Values Education. He believes that this measure is a vital step towards ensuring that all students, regardless of their cultural or religious background, have access to high-quality education that meets their needs and allows them to fully participate and succeed in learning cultures and communities.