President Marcos announces nine-day Simbang Gabi at Malacañang Palace

The Malacañang Palace in the Philippines will be open to the public for the traditional Simbang Gabi (dawn masses) during the holiday season. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced that the nine-day Misa de Gallo will be held at the parking area of Mabini Hall inside the palace compound. The masses will take place at 4:30 a.m. in front of Mabini Hall and attendees can enter through Gate 6 directly in front of Kalayaan Hall.

This news comes after President Marcos took part in several holiday events at the palace earlier this month. On December 3, he led the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañang Palace in an effort to give Filipinos a renewed sense of hope despite the ongoing pandemic and other challenges facing the country. The following day, he led a gift-giving event called “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya: Nationwide Gift Giving” at the palace, inviting 600 children to the event. The gift-giving event was also held simultaneously in 40 different locations across the country.

The Simbang Gabi is a traditional Filipino Christmas celebration that consists of nine consecutive dawn masses, starting on December 16 and ending on Christmas Eve. It is a popular holiday tradition in the Philippines, with many Catholics attending the masses to show their devotion and to ask for blessings. The Misa de Gallo, or dawn mass, is held early in the morning to allow farmers and other workers to attend before starting their workday.

The Simbang Gabi masses at the Malacañang Palace will provide an opportunity for Catholics to participate in this traditional celebration in a historic and significant location. It is also an opportunity for the public to visit the palace, which is typically off-limits to the general public. The palace is the official residence and workplace of the President of the Philippines, and it serves as the center of government. It is located in the capital city of Manila and has a rich history dating back to the Spanish colonial period.