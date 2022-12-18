Over 9 out of 10 Filipinos approve PH government’s COVID-19 response – study

A new survey conducted by OCTA Research has found that the vast majority of Filipinos approve of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tugon ng Masa poll, which was conducted from October 23 to 27, revealed that 92% of adult Filipinos approve of the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. This marks a significant increase from the 83% approval rating the government received in March 2022. The highest approval ratings were given by respondents in Metro Manila and the Visayas, with 94% approval in each region, while approval was also high in Balance Luzon (92%) and Mindanao (91%).

Of the 1,200 respondents interviewed, 49% “truly approved” of the government’s Covid-19 response efforts, while 43% “somewhat approved.” Only 2% expressed disapproval and 5% were ambivalent. The highest approval ratings came from Classes D and E, with 94% approval from each group, followed by 83% approval from Class ABC. These results suggest that the government has been largely successful in its efforts to combat the pandemic and keep the public informed and reassured.

As of December 11, the country has made significant progress in its vaccination efforts, with about 73,709,000 or 94.38% of the target population having received full vaccination against Covid-19. Additionally, 21,038,386 people have received booster shots. While the overall number of Covid-19 cases in the country has decreased, there was a 7% increase in cases from December 5 to 11, with 8,292 new infections recorded by the Department of Health. As of December 11, there are 18,252 active cases in the country.

Overall, the results of the OCTA Research poll suggest that the government’s efforts to combat the pandemic have been largely successful and have earned the trust and approval of the majority of Filipinos. It is important for the government to continue to prioritize the health and safety of the public as the country works to bring the pandemic under control.