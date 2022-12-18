No Filipinos affected by deadly Malaysian campsite landslide – PH Embassy in Malaysia

The Philippine Embassy in Malaysia has reported that there have been no reports of Filipino nationals being affected by the deadly landslide that occurred at a Malaysian campsite, killing 21 people and leaving a dozen more missing.

The embassy is in touch with the Filipino community in Malaysia and has reached out to authorities involved in the search and rescue operations.

Authorities state that the landslide took place at Father’s Organic Farm in Selangor state, which was operating illegally and hosting 51 adults and 30 children for an overnight stay. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has ordered a thorough search and rescue effort and is set to visit the site.

Landslides can be a common natural disaster in Malaysia, especially during the rainy season. They can be caused by a variety of factors, including heavy rainfall, earthquakes, and human activities such as logging and deforestation.