Economic setbacks push back Philippines’ goal for higher income status to 2025

The Philippines has announced that it is pushing back its target for achieving upper middle-income status by one year, from 2024 to 2025. The decision was announced by Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, head of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), at the “Saturday News Forum” in Quezon City. The country had previously aimed to reach upper middle-income status by 2024, as outlined by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his first State of the Nation Address. Marcos had even told the United Nations General Assembly in September that the Philippines was on track to reaching a higher income status by 2023.

However, the Philippines has faced a number of economic challenges in recent years that have slowed its progress towards upper middle-income status. In 2020, the country’s economy experienced a sharp contraction, and in 2021 the peso depreciated significantly, sinking to a record low of Php59:$1 in October. These setbacks have made it difficult for the Philippines to meet the World Bank’s criteria for upper middle-income status, which include a gross national income (GNI) per capita of at least $4,256.

Currently, the Philippines is classified as a lower-middle-income economy by the World Bank, with a GNI per capita of $3,640 in 2021. While this represents an increase from the previous year’s GNI of $3,430, it still falls short of the World Bank’s threshold for upper middle-income countries. In order to reach this status, the Philippines will need to continue to work on improving its economic indicators, such as increasing its GNI per capita and reducing poverty rates.