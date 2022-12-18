Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Argentina wins FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Argentina’s national soccer team has won the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, bringing an end to a drought that has plagued the country’s passionate fans. The victory is especially sweet for star player Lionel Messi, who has long sought to add a World Cup trophy to his impressive list of accomplishments.

The match against France was a closely contested affair, with both teams battling hard for supremacy. In the end, it was Argentina who came out on top, thanks in part to a standout performance by Messi. The team’s captain and leading scorer, Messi has long been regarded as one of the greatest players in the world, and his efforts in the World Cup final will only serve to enhance his reputation.

The victory for Argentina is a momentous occasion, and celebrations are already underway in the country. Fans and players alike are reveling in the triumph, with many taking to the streets to celebrate with parades and parties.

