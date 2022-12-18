ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 attracts record turnout of over 20,000 participants

The 2022 edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon was held on Saturday, attracting a record turnout of over 20,000 participants. The event, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), featured five race categories, including a marathon relay for teams of two, as well as distance races over 10km, 5km, and 2.5km.

The marathon saw Timothy Kipolgat Ronoh produce a standout performance, leading the field from start to finish to record a victory with a time of 2:05:20, four minutes ahead of runner-up Felix Kimutai, who finished in 2:09:33. Ethiopian runner Adeladlew Mamo came in third with a time of 2:09:42.

“This is my first time in Abu Dhabi, so to win the race on my debut makes it extra special. Everything just felt great, we’ve been looked after, the course was really good, and the place is really beautiful. This is a great victory for me,” said a tired but ecstatic Ronoh.

In the women’s elite race, Eunice Chumba of Bahrain emerged as the winner with a time of 2:20:41, ahead of Kenya’s Angela Tanui, who finished in 2:21:12, and Ethiopia’s Hurasa Dibaba, who came in third with a time of 2:21:25.

“I’m so happy for this wonderful day. I really wanted to try my best to win this race. Last year I was second, today I am the winner. This is my first time to taste victory in this event, the fourth attempt, I’m so, so, happy. The course was very good, flat and fast. The weather was great, the fans were wonderful. I’m happy I could win for them. Thank you, Abu Dhabi,” said Chumba, after a victory, a second victory in the Middle East following her win in the 2017 Beirut Marathon.

Moroccan runners dominated the men’s 10km race, with Anouar El Ghouz, Noaman Elassaoui, and Ismail El Kharchi taking the top three spots in 29:09, 29:18, and 29:22, respectively. In the women’s 10km race, British athlete Eilish Mccolgan came in first with a time of 31:44, followed by Australian Chloe Tighe in second with a time of 35:31, and Ethiopia’s Elshaday Wedaje Jemberu in third with a time of 36:34.

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC, crowned the race winners.

HE Al Awani praised the great participation and distinguished interaction witnessed by the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon in its fourth edition, with all its distances suitable for all, stressing that the successes of the marathon indicate its prestigious position, its global value and its great impact on society.

He said: “The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has become an important sporting event that raises awareness of the importance of exercising, a new measure that supports the quality of life index in Abu Dhabi, and a major international event that puts Abu Dhabi on the map of global sports capitals hosting major events.”

He added, “We are pleased to host more than 20,000 participants in the fourth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, and we seek during the upcoming editions to increase the number of participants, and to continue providing the atmosphere full of excitement and vitality, which the participants experienced in the streets of the capital, Abu Dhabi.”

“Thank you ADNOC for its sponsorship and support of the marathon. Thank you to all the sponsors for their effective contribution to come up with a big and important event befitting the name of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Thanks also go to the team of volunteers, the main reason for the success of the fourth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022.”

The marathon featured a scenic route showcasing some of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic landmarks, including the Al Hosn Castle, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat Al Karama, Mangrove National Park, Burj Mohammed Bin Rashid Tower, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Zayed Sports City, and the ADNOC Tower. The route was lined with music bands and shows to keep runners’ adrenaline high, and the event also featured an air show display in the Marathon Village.

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is an annual event that has become a major professional sports event in the city, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s ability to host major sporting events. This year’s theme was “run together,” and the event was attended by His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, as well as Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC Group.