Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi discovers dead whale at coastal waters

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) recently made a disturbing discovery in the coastal waters near the emirate. The agency’s marine team found a deceased Bryde’s whale floating in the water. This species of whale is known for its filter-feeding behavior, which involves consuming small marine organisms through a specialized filtration system. The EAD shared a photo of the whale’s body on Instagram and noted the important role that Bryde’s whales play in maintaining the ecological balance of marine ecosystems.

Upon discovering the whale, the EAD team took the necessary steps to study the body and gather important data. They then worked with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) to properly dispose of the remains. While the EAD did not specify the cause of the whale’s death, the loss of any individual from a species can have significant impacts on the overall population.

Bryde’s whales are found in various parts of the world, including the Gulf of Mexico, the Mediterranean Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean. These whales can grow up to 50 feet in length and are known to live in shallow, coastal waters. They are considered to be a species of “Least Concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but that does not mean that they are not vulnerable to various threats.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

rihanna baby

WATCH: Rihanna reveals son’s face in TikTok Video

5 mins ago
Sen Sherwin Gatchalian

Solon calls for inclusion of Arabic Language, Islamic values education in Philippine schools

18 mins ago
dubai landscape night

UAE winter season to begin on December 22nd – Emirates Astronomy Society

24 mins ago
Nichols toll gate Photo by Patrickroque01 at English Wikipedia

Solon proposes gill granting 20% discount on toll fees for senior citizens

44 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button