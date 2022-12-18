Abu Dhabi discovers dead whale at coastal waters

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) recently made a disturbing discovery in the coastal waters near the emirate. The agency’s marine team found a deceased Bryde’s whale floating in the water. This species of whale is known for its filter-feeding behavior, which involves consuming small marine organisms through a specialized filtration system. The EAD shared a photo of the whale’s body on Instagram and noted the important role that Bryde’s whales play in maintaining the ecological balance of marine ecosystems.

Upon discovering the whale, the EAD team took the necessary steps to study the body and gather important data. They then worked with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) to properly dispose of the remains. While the EAD did not specify the cause of the whale’s death, the loss of any individual from a species can have significant impacts on the overall population.

Bryde’s whales are found in various parts of the world, including the Gulf of Mexico, the Mediterranean Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean. These whales can grow up to 50 feet in length and are known to live in shallow, coastal waters. They are considered to be a species of “Least Concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but that does not mean that they are not vulnerable to various threats.