LOOK: Dubai Shopping Festival’s 28th edition kicks off with grand fireworks display

The 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) opened with a spectacular lighting ceremony and a stunning fireworks display at The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah on December 14th. The event was inaugurated by Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment, and Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel. The DSF, which runs until January 29th, 2023, is expected to attract millions of visitors from around the world and showcase the best of Dubai’s retail and entertainment offerings.

One of the highlights of the DSF is the “Sea-Wonder” carnival parade, which features larger-than-life underwater characters walking around the illuminated promenades of Palm Jumeirah. Visitors of all ages can enjoy this mesmerizing parade as it makes its way around the island, bringing excitement and entertainment to the crowds. In addition to the parade, there will be a variety of other events and activities taking place throughout the festival, including live music performances, fashion shows, and cultural exhibitions.

Shopping enthusiasts can take advantage of the numerous discounts and deals offered by participating retailers during the DSF. From high-end designer brands to local crafts and souvenirs, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the festival. Visitors can also indulge in the diverse culinary offerings of Dubai, with a wide range of international cuisines and local delicacies available at the food courts and restaurants.

In addition to the retail and entertainment offerings, the DSF also aims to promote sustainability and support local businesses. The festival organizers have partnered with various organizations to promote eco-friendly initiatives and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

Overall, the Dubai Shopping Festival promises to be a festive and exciting event, with something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for shopping, entertainment, or cultural experiences, the DSF has it all. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the best of Dubai and make unforgettable memories with your loved ones.