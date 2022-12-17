Landslide at unlicensed campsite in Malaysia leaves 23 dead, 10 missing

Rescue teams in Malaysia have been working to search for missing campers caught in a landslide that occurred at an unlicensed campsite in Batang Kali on Friday. So far, the bodies of a woman and a boy have been recovered, bringing the death toll to 23, including six children. Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 61 have been rescued, and 10 are still missing. Search and rescue operations have continued for a second day, though heavy rains have made the efforts more challenging.

The state fire and rescue chief, Norazam Khamis, has stated that the strong water flow from the top and in the soil has made the ground soft and complicated search operations. A total of 135 responders are using excavators and seven canines to search through the thick mud and downed trees. Norazam has said that the chances of more missing people being able to survive the lack of oxygen and the weight of the mud are slim.

An initial investigation has shown that an embankment of around 450,000 cubic meters of earth collapsed from a height of approximately 30 meters and covered an area of around an acre. The Malaysia National Disaster Management Agency has identified six victims so far, with the youngest being a 9-year-old boy.

In response to the tragedy, the Malaysian government has announced that it will provide 10,000 ringgit ($2,260) in aid to the families of each person killed and 1,000 ringgit per household to survivors. The Forestry Department has closed campsites and hiking and off-road trails considered high-risk in several states.