Jordan imposes temporary TikTok ban following death of police officer during protests incited by social media

Jordan announced on Friday, December 16 that it would be imposing a “temporary ban” on the social media platform TikTok, citing the platform’s “misuse and failure to deal with social media posts inciting violence and disorder.” The ban comes in the wake of protests and strikes in multiple cities across the country over high fuel prices, which saw a police officer killed in clashes with protesters on Thursday, December 15.

The truck drivers who launched the strike last week to protest high fuel prices in the Arab kingdom have not yet returned to work, but the protests have largely subsided. In response to the ongoing strike and the violence that has occurred during the protests, King Abdullah II of Jordan vowed to “deal firmly” with those causing trouble, stating that “we will not tolerate violence against our security personnel, who work day and night to protect Jordan and Jordanians.”

In addition to the TikTok ban, internet service was also disrupted in the cities of Maan, where the police officer was killed, and Karak, both of which have seen protests over fuel hikes. The disruption of internet service and the TikTok ban are likely to be seen as efforts by the government to prevent the spread of information and further mobilization of protesters.

The situation in Jordan highlights the volatile nature of public discontent over economic issues and the potential for social media platforms to be used to mobilize and organize protests.

It remains to be seen how long the TikTok ban and internet disruptions will remain in place and how effective they will be in addressing the underlying issues driving the protests.