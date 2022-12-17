FIFA World Cup Final 2022 free live stream announced – here’s how

Sports broadcaster beIN MEDIA GROUP has revealed its extensive broadcast plans for the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which will see Argentina and France go head to head on December 18. The highly anticipated match will be available on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel and will be streamed for free on beIN’s official YouTube channel as part of the company’s commitment to making the Arab World’s first World Cup accessible to viewers in the Middle East and North Africa.

As the official broadcaster in 24 countries across the region, beIN has played a central role in showcasing Qatar and its ground-breaking tournament to the world over the past month, with more than 5 billion accumulated views since the event began on November 20. The final match between Argentina, who are looking to secure their third World Cup title, and reigning champions France is expected to be one of the most-watched sports events in history.

In order to ensure that as many people as possible can watch the match, beIN has put together a comprehensive schedule of coverage, including pre-match shows, countdowns, and in-studio build-up leading up to the main event. Arabic coverage will begin at 8:00 a.m. MECCA on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel, beIN SPORTS MAX 1, and beIN SPORTS’ YouTube channel, with a series of shows and countdowns. English coverage will start at 11:00 a.m. MECCA on beIN SPORTS MAX 3 with the World Cup Daily, followed by a countdown show from 1:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. MECCA. The commentary on the final match will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will be available in both Spanish and English. French coverage will start at 10:00 a.m. MECCA on beIN SPORTS MAX 5, with the live pre-match show kicking off at 3:30 p.m. MECCA directly from Lusail Stadium. Final match commentary will proceed from 4:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., with the coverage being completed with a post-match show.

beIN will have a top-notch lineup of regional and international talent providing expert analysis and insight into the highly anticipated final match. The studios on Sunday will include Mohammed Aboutrika, Tarek Al Jamala, Kaka, Marcel Desailly, John Terry, Ruud Gullit, Omar Da Fonseca, and Daniel Bravo. With such a strong lineup of experienced and knowledgeable commentators and analysts, fans can expect an in-depth and comprehensive look at the final match and all of the action on the pitch.

As the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, beIN has a unique opportunity to bring the excitement and drama of the tournament to viewers across the Middle East and North Africa. With its extensive coverage and commitment to making the event accessible to as many people as possible, beIN is sure to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for football fans in the region.